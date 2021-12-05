Kiwi fly-half West joins Toulon

Paris, Dec 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Fly-half Ihaia West has signed for Toulon on a three year contract from Top 14 rivals La Rochelle, his new club confirmed on Sunday.

"Ihaia West will join Toulon from next season and will wear the red and black jersey until 2025," Toulon said in a statement.

West arrived at La Rochelle in 2018 from Super Rugby having played for Auckland Blues (2014-2017) and the Hurricanes (2017-2018).

The 29-year-old New Zealander played a role in La Rochelle's impressive 2020-2021 season where they reached the finals of the Top 14 and the European Cup.

However, his inaccurate kicking at goal cost the club dearly as they lost to Toulouse in both finals.