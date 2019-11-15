UrduPoint.com
Kiwi Lee Fires Sizzling 62 To Seize Early PGA Mexico Lead

Fri 15th November 2019

Kiwi Lee fires sizzling 62 to seize early PGA Mexico lead

New Zealand's Danny Lee, seeking his first US PGA Tour title in more than four years, fired a nine-under par 62 Friday to grab the early first-round lead at the Mayakoba Classic

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :New Zealand's Danny Lee, seeking his first US PGA Tour title in more than four years, fired a nine-under par 62 Friday to grab the early first-round lead at the Mayakoba Classic.

The 29-year-old South Korean-born player made eight birdies and an eagle against a lone bogey in jumping to the top of the leaderboard among the early starters at Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

American Vaughn Taylor was second in the clubhouse on 64 with much of the field yet to tee off.

Thursday's scheduled opening round was rained out.

Lee opened with a birdie, made another at the par-3 fourth and then eagled the par-5 fifth hole before running off a streak of three birdies in a row from the sixth through eighth holes.

Lee ran off another three in a row from the 11th to par-5 13th holes before a three-putt bogey at 14 and four closing pars.

The only PGA victory for Lee came at the 2015 Greenbrier Classic in a four-man playoff with a par on the second extra hole. He also captured the 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic on the European Tour as a 19-year-old amateur.

Lee finished second at the CJ Cup in South Korea last month and was second in last year's Mayakoba Classic to American Matt Kuchar.

