Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd Test match against Pakistan

WELLINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2020) Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner was ruled out of second Test match due pain in two broken toes in the first test against Pakistan, New Zealand coach said.

New Zealand Coach Gary Stead said that Neil Wagner would miss the 2nd match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch commending from Sunday.

According to the reports, the pacer needed pain-killing injections during the test but after he was struck on the foot while batting on the second day at Bay Oval in MountMaungauni.

He played excellent for his team, leading it towards victory on the final day of the test match against Pakistan.

“Neil was absolutely outstanding,” Gary said while talking to the reporters at Christchurch airport on Thursday.

“He did extraordinary, because I don’t think there are too many such individuals who do such things,” he added.

“Neil could not travel along with us. The injections he was receiving were wearing off and we can’t let him go through this again,” Stead said.

He is the bowler whose ball injured Shaheen Afrid when he tried to duck but the ball did not rise as was expected by the player. Afridi was put under surveillance for 48 hours by the medical team of board.

The ball hit him on back of his helmet, leaving him dozy on the spot.