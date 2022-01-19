Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 tough restrictions

(@Abdulla99267510)

The New Zealand government has imposed strict restriction that led the cricket officials to postpone Australia tour.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) Blackcaps postponed their upcoming tour to Australia just before the scheduled first match on January 30 due to strict COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

“We cannot give guarantee of space and facilities for the team on its arrival, ” said the New Zealand cricket in a statement. This statement came after the New Zealand government imposed new rules which require a 10-day long quarantine period for access into the country.

Responding to New Zealand Cricket, Cricket Australia made an offer to extend tour schedule for the Kiwis to choose a suitable time for their return.

However, the New Zealand government said that they could not give such guarantee or surety.

Talking to the reporters, NZC Chief Executive Dana White said that Omicron variant forced the government to impose strict restrictions.

White said that the government did not allow them, saying that there is certainty about it. New Zealand and Australia were due to play their first scheduled match on January 30.