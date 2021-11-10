Kiwis reach T20 World Cup final after defeating England by five wickets

(@FahadShabbir)

Mitchell, Neesham and Conway snatched away victory for their team by showing excellent battling at Abu Dhabi stadium.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2021) New Zealand reached T20 World Cup final by defeating arch rival England by five wickets.

Daryl Mitchell’s excellent performance led New Zealand win the match. He scored 73 while James Neesham contributed to the success of BlackCaps by scoring 27 off 11 balls.

Devon Conway made 46 runs off 38 balls.

These batsmen materialized victory for their team against England. At 100 scores, New Zealand bating side was going slow and it seemed quite impossible for the Kiwis to reach the target but Neesham and Mitchell partnership and consistency led the team to chase the target.

England had set 167 runs as target after Kiwis opted to bowl in the first semi- final.

England played aggressive cricket and stood as group leaders ahead of the Aussies by defeating West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka.

On other hand, the Blackcaps are no pushovers and who better than England to appreciate the Kiwis' worth after they needed a super over to edge out Kane Williamson's side when the 2019 ODI World Cup final finished in a tie.