Kiwis Southee And Jamieson Trigger Indian Batting Collapse

Kanpur, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee turned the first Test with key wickets to leave India reeling at 84-5 by lunch of the fourth day on Sunday.

The hosts started the day in a commanding position with a 63-run lead at 14-1 -- after Axar Patel's five-for wrapped up the Kiwi innings at 296 Saturday.

But Jamieson triggered the Indian middle-order collapse on a tricky Kanpur pitch with Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket in the inning's 12th over.

Captain Kane Williamson's review confirmed that a rising Jamieson delivery had touched the batter's gloves to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell behind the stumps.

India then lost stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane at 41 after he fell leg-before to left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel for four off 15 balls.

Southee returned for an inspired bowling spell and took two wickets in his maiden over.

The veteran pacer first removed opener Mayank Agarwal for 17 off 53 balls after he edged to Tom Latham at second slip.

One ball later, Southee took all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja leg-before for a duck to leave India 51-5.

Debutant Shreyas Iyer, who hit a century in the first innings, and bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin have built an unbeaten 33-run partnership to take India 84-5 at lunch.

Iyer is batting on 18 off 51 balls with three fours while Ashwin has taken 35 balls for his 20.

The hosts lost the wicket of opener Shubman Gill for one in the five overs bowled by New Zealand before the end of play on Saturday.

