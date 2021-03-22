UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kiwis Visit Christchurch Mosque, Express Solidarity With Muslims

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 51 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 12:19 PM

Kiwis visit Christchurch mosque, express solidarity with Muslims

The New Zealand cricketers have expressed gratitude for the community members for inviting them inside the mosque where the horrific incident of terrorism had taken place on March 15, 2019.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) Kiwis have visited Al-Noor Mosque and met Muslim victims of terrorism which claimed 51 lives.

The players and community members exchanged views and discussed matters of mutual interest. The players expressed gratitude for the community members for inviting them inside the mosque where the horrific incident of terrorism had taken place two years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Blackcaps said: “Thank you to the community at Al Noor Mosque and the Muslim Association Canterbury for the warm welcome and aroha this afternoon.

We are grateful to have been invited inside the mosque and to be able to spend time together,”.

It was the 2nd anniversary of the martyrs of Christchurch mosque.

On March 15, 2019, Brenton Tarrant, who is in jail now, went live on his Facebook page to show killing of Muslims inside the mosque. He killed 51 Muslims inside the mosque, and spread horror across the country besides causing worldwide condemnation.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Condemnation Jail Facebook Twitter Christchurch March 2019 Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Elimination of self-interested constitutional amen ..

27 minutes ago

Decision on educational institutions to be made on ..

41 minutes ago

A Thailand Tour awaits you on every Spark 6 Go pur ..

48 minutes ago

The 50th Year: Ambassadors highlight leading devel ..

50 minutes ago

Overreach puts Pakistan’s democratic future at s ..

53 minutes ago

LHC suspends trial court’s order against Pakista ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.