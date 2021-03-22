Kiwis visit Christchurch mosque, express solidarity with Muslims

(@fidahassanain)

The New Zealand cricketers have expressed gratitude for the community members for inviting them inside the mosque where the horrific incident of terrorism had taken place on March 15, 2019.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) Kiwis have visited Al-Noor Mosque and met Muslim victims of terrorism which claimed 51 lives.

The players and community members exchanged views and discussed matters of mutual interest. The players expressed gratitude for the community members for inviting them inside the mosque where the horrific incident of terrorism had taken place two years ago.

Taking to Twitter, Blackcaps said: “Thank you to the community at Al Noor Mosque and the Muslim Association Canterbury for the warm welcome and aroha this afternoon.

We are grateful to have been invited inside the mosque and to be able to spend time together,”.

It was the 2nd anniversary of the martyrs of Christchurch mosque.

On March 15, 2019, Brenton Tarrant, who is in jail now, went live on his Facebook page to show killing of Muslims inside the mosque. He killed 51 Muslims inside the mosque, and spread horror across the country besides causing worldwide condemnation.