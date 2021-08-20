UrduPoint.com

Kiwis Will Tour Pakistan As Per Schedule

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 36 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:41 PM

New Zealand Cricket Board has made no change in their schedule visit to Pakistan to play matches as it has nothing to do with the political landscape in Afghanistan.

The New Zealand Cricket board did not make any change to the tour schedule to Pakistan this year.

A local tv reported that the New Zealand squad was busy in preparation for upcoming tour to Pakistan.

“The New Zealand’s squad will departure for its tour to Pakistan and Bangladesh on Monday,” said the sources. First

First the squad will tour Bangladesh to play T20I till Sept 10 and then will arrive in Islamabad on Sept 11. Kiwis will play three ODIs and five T20Is against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and Lahore respectively.

Earlier, the media reports had claimed that New Zealand tour to Pakistan was hanging in doubts after Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

PCB had made it clear that longtime independent security consultant Reg Dikason’s visit in August was planned long ago and it isn’t related to the change in the political landscape in Afghanistan.

NZ series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore

