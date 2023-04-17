UrduPoint.com

Kiwis Win Toss, Elect To Bat First Against Pakistan In 3rd T20I

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 17, 2023 | 09:44 PM

The visitors must win to remain alive in the five-match series, with Pakistan having taken a 2-0 lead. Having lost the first two matches while chasing, Tom Latham opted to set a target this time.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2023) New Zealand on Monday won the toss and elected to bat first in the third T20I against Pakistan in Lahore.

The victory is quite important for the visitors in this match to remain alive in the five-match series, with Pakistan having taken a 2-0 lead. After losing first two matches while chasing, Tom Latham opted to set a target this time.

He made two changes to the side that lost the second game, reverting to the team to the one that had played the first, as Adam Milne returned in place of Henry Shipley. Also, Ish Sodhi took the place of Cole McConchie.

Pakistan made just the one change as they look to seal the series, with Naseem Shah replacing the rested Zaman Khan.

This will be the last game of the series at the Gaddafi Stadium, before the series moves to Rawalpindi for the last two matches.

Squads:

Pakistan's Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

New Zealand's Playing XI: Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham. Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Ben Lister.

