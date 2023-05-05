UrduPoint.com

Kiwis Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First Against Pakistan In Fourth ODI

May 05, 2023

Both sides have made some changes in their squads in their today’s match being played at Karachi Stadium today.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2023) New Zealand won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the fourth One Day International Match at Karachi Stadium on Friday (today).

Both sides are excited for today's match and they have made some changes in their squads.

New Zealand XI: Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

Pakistan XI: Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

