KL Rahul Recalls Anushka Sharma’s Support During Test Debut

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:39 PM

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) Indian cricketer KL Rahul recently disclosed that Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli, offered support during his Test debut when he struggled to perform.

KL Rahul's debut match in 2014 against Australia at the Melbourne cricket Ground was less than stellar, as he was dismissed for a duck.

According to reports, Anushka Sharma was present at the match and later visited Rahul in his room. KL Rahul, who regards both Virat and Anushka as close friends, shared this touching story with his fans.

Rahul explained that Virat and Anushka played a significant role in helping him through his challenging debut.

He noted how a rough start can be disheartening and affect one’s confidence.

He recounted, “Anushka was at the match in Australia, and after I got out, she saw that I was disheartened. She came to my room and insisted that I shouldn’t be alone or dwell on my performance. She and Virat offered to take me out for dinner or sightseeing.”

Rahul also mentioned that Virat reassured him that failing initially was part of the journey and not unusual.

In the same interview, Rahul revealed that he had joined Anushka and Virat on various outings, where they shared stories about their relationship and how they came to be together.

