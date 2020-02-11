UrduPoint.com
Klinsmann Quits As Hertha Berlin Coach After 10 Weeks

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:33 PM

Klinsmann quits as Hertha Berlin coach after 10 weeks

Jurgen Klinsmann shocked the German Bundesliga on Tuesday by announcing he was stepping down as Hertha Berlin coach just 10 weeks after taking the reins at the ambitious capital club

Jurgen Klinsmann shocked the German Bundesliga on Tuesday by announcing he was stepping down as Hertha Berlin coach just 10 weeks after taking the reins at the ambitious capital club.

The 1990 World Cup winner announced his surprise decision in a post on his Facebook page, three days after Hertha slumped to a 3-1 home defeat to fellow strugglers Mainz which left them just six points above the drop zone.

"After long consideration, I have decided to give up my position as head coach and return to my original and long-term position on the board," Klinsmann said.

