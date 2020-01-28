UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Defends Stance On FA Cup Replays

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:23 PM

Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replays

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant he has to take a stand over the clash between the midwinter break and FA Cup replays or nothing will ever change

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant he has to take a stand over the clash between the midwinter break and FA Cup replays or nothing will ever change.

The German boss has drawn criticism for announcing that neither he nor his first-team players will be present for the fourth-round replay at home to Shrewsbury next week as it falls within their scheduled Premier League break.

Instead, the club will send out a youth team led by Under-23s coach Neil Critchley.

"If we react how we always react and find a way to do it, then nothing will change," Klopp said.

"I have to make decisions that aren't popular, based on the situation we are in.

"Because we plan long-term I cannot plan when there is a real decisive period coming up. I decided three weeks ago we would have a mid-season break based on a letter we got in April 2019.

"The FA tried to move games to midweek to decrease the intense period. Whoever was involved in that -- maybe from us -- they forgot to say no." Liverpool, who play West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday, are closing in on their first English top-flight title for 30 years and are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

A Liverpool side led by Critchley lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-final in December while the first team competed in the Club World Cup in Qatar, a competition they went on to win.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he could understand Klopp's frustration and still regrets Manchester United's decision to pull out of the competition 20 years ago.

Solskjaer, whose side beat Tranmere 6-0 on Sunday to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, was part of the United squad that pulled out of the tournament in 2000 to play in the FIFA Club World Championship.

"I think we all regret maybe not going for it in 2000, when we went to the World Club tournament in Brazil and it's never nice not to be participating," said the United boss.

"It's supposed to be a break and if we're going to help the English clubs, they need a break.

"But that's up to Jurgen and Liverpool to make decisions. Jose (Mourinho) and Tottenham, they've got a replay. We're just happy we didn't get a replay ourselves because it was playing on our mind."Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola supported Klopp's stance, saying: "We accept the schedules and the competitions, games every two or three days, but don't tell the managers which players to pick."

Related Topics

World German FIFA Qatar Liverpool Nice Progress Brazil Manchester United April December Sunday 2019 All From Manchester City Premier League Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan passes away i ..

23 minutes ago

48 held for refilling gas in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago

UN Envoy for Syria Arrives in Damascus to Meet Cou ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian regime forces storm key rebel-held town: mo ..

3 minutes ago

Intermittent rain continued in city Lahore

3 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.