UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Defends Stance On FA Cup Replays

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:19 PM

Klopp defends stance on FA Cup replays

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant he has to take a stand over the clash between the midwinter break and FA Cup replays or nothing will ever change

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is adamant he has to take a stand over the clash between the midwinter break and FA Cup replays or nothing will ever change.

The German boss has drawn criticism for announcing that neither he nor his first-team players will be present for the fourth-round replay at home to Shrewsbury next week as it falls within their scheduled Premier League break.

Instead, the club will send out a youth team led by Under-23s coach Neil Critchley.

"If we react how we always react and find a way to do it, then nothing will change," Klopp said. "I have to make decisions that aren't popular, based on the situation we are in.

"Because we plan long-term I cannot plan when there is a real decisive period coming up. I decided three weeks ago we would have a mid-season break based on a letter we got in April 2019.

"The FA tried to move games to midweek to decrease the intense period. Whoever was involved in that -- maybe from us -- they forgot to say no." Liverpool, who play West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday, are closing in on their first English top-flight title for 30 years and are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

A Liverpool side led by Critchley lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the League Cup quarter-final in December while the first team competed in the Club World Cup in Qatar, a competition they went on to win.

- Fixture frustration - Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he could understand Klopp's frustration and still regrets United's decision to pull out of the competition 20 years ago.

Solskjaer, whose side beat Tranmere 6-0 on Sunday to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, was part of the United squad that pulled out of the tournament in 2000 to play in the FIFA Club World Championship.

"I think we all regret maybe not going for it in 2000, when we went to the World Club tournament in Brazil and it's never nice not to be participating," said the United boss.

"It's supposed to be a break and if we're going to help the English clubs, they need a break.

"But that's up to Jurgen and Liverpool to make decisions. Jose (Mourinho) and Tottenham, they've got a replay. We're just happy we didn't get a replay ourselves because it was playing on our mind." Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola supported Klopp's stance, saying: "We accept the schedules and the competitions, games every two or three days, but don't tell the managers which players to pick." Klopp said forward Sadio Mane would likely only miss another two matches after tearing a muscle in last week's match against Wolves.

"Sadio will not be involved for West Ham and probably not Southampton," said the Liverpool boss.

"After that he will be back on track. He has a small muscle tear which is serious enough. We were lucky with it, though, it wasn't too serious."jw/mw

Related Topics

World German FIFA Qatar Liverpool Nice Progress Southampton Brazil Manchester United April December Sunday 2019 All From Manchester City Premier League Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

Russia summons Japan diplomat over exhibition on d ..

1 minute ago

German FA chief sets semi-final target for Euro 20 ..

1 minute ago

Senegal pushes for AU role in tackling Libya confi ..

1 minute ago

Netanyahu Says Trump Recognizes Israel Must Have S ..

1 minute ago

US May Deploy Aegis at Guam Against North Korea Th ..

9 minutes ago

Head of Russian Delegation Tolstoy Elected PACE Vi ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.