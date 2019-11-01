UrduPoint.com
Klopp Hails Local Hero Alexander-Arnold Ahead Of 100th Appearance

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 08:15 PM

Klopp hails local hero Alexander-Arnold ahead of 100th appearance

Trent Alexander-Arnold has delighted Liverpool fans with not only his performances but the fact he is a locally-born player said manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Trent Alexander-Arnold has delighted Liverpool fans with not only his performances but the fact he is a locally-born player said manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday.

The 21-year-old right-back is set to make his 100th appearance for the Premier League leaders against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Klopp said Alexander-Arnold's rise to stardom had been in part due to his determination to set himself ambitious goals.

Klopp, whose side lead Manchester City by six points going into this weekend's matches, praised Alexander-Arnold's attitude.

"I wish for him to stay healthy and fit, and then the future's bright for him and for us," said Klopp.

"He's a great role model. He's relaxed about that but feels responsible as well.

"It's a pleasure to work with him."pi/iwd

