Klopp Impressed By Diaz's Liverpool Impact

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Klopp impressed by Diaz's Liverpool impact

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Luis Diaz's dynamic Premier League debut as one of the best he has seen from a new player

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Luis Diaz's dynamic Premier League debut as one of the best he has seen from a new player.

Klopp beat Tottenham in the race to sign Diaz from Porto for 37.

5 million ($50 million) during the January transfer window.

The Colombia forward has made an instant impact in his first two appearances, coming off the bench against Cardiff in the FA Cup before starting in Thursday's 2-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League.

