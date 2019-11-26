UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Relaxed Over Salah Fitness Ahead Of Napoli Champions League Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 9 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 08:17 PM

Klopp relaxed over Salah fitness ahead of Napoli Champions League clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no concerns about Mohamed Salah's fitness ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has no concerns about Mohamed Salah's fitness ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Salah was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday after missing training with an ankle problem.

"Mo Salah looks really good," Klopp said. "I'm not worried about it." Klopp also provided an update on the fitness of defender Joel Matip, who has been sidelined with a knee injury.

"Joel is improving but is some time away. There will be a scan this week and then we will see how it is." Victory over Carlo Ancelotti's side on Wednesday will ensure defending champions Liverpool finish top of Group E with a game to spare but Klopp said his team could not afford to look past this match.

"The biggest mistake we could make is that we have won it already and what would happen if we win it," Klopp added.

"These things are not in our mind. Of course we try to win the game, it would be massive for us after the start we had. Napoli are a dangerous opponent.

"There are two weeks between tomorrow night and the Salzburg game (final match of the group) and we have three games in between. Why should I think about the Salzburg game now?"

Related Topics

Salzburg Liverpool Turkish Lira Top

Recent Stories

Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns

18 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed launches &#039;UAE Jobs Bank&#03 ..

26 minutes ago

Turkish man gets new arms in rare surgery

9 minutes ago

Northern in command after early scares against Bal ..

1 hour ago

Deputy mayor arranges reception in honor of Int'l ..

9 minutes ago

US Capitol, White House on Lockdown Amid Reports o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.