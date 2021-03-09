UrduPoint.com
Klopp Rules Out Replacing Loew As Germany Boss

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:38 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday ruled himself out of contention to replace Joachim Loew as Germany manager

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Tuesday ruled himself out of contention to replace Joachim Loew as Germany manager.

The German football association said Loew would step down from his role as national team boss following the delayed Euro 2020, which ends in July.

Loew will leave with a year left on his contract, having signed up until the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

Klopp was immediately installed as one of the favourites but the 53-year-old German said: "Am I available for the job after the summer? No.

"Someone else will do the job and with the number of good German managers I am sure the German FA will find a good solution.

"I have three years left at Liverpool. You sign a contract and you stick to it." The 61-year-old Loew, nicknamed "Jogi", has been in charge of Germany since 2006.

The 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil, where his side beat Lionel Messi's Argentina in the final thanks to Mario Goetze's extra-time winner, was the high point of his reign.

But Loew has faced three years of criticism since holders Germany crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia at the group stage.

