UrduPoint.com

Klopp To Miss Chelsea Game After Suspected Positive Covid Test: Club

Muhammad Rameez Published January 01, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss his side's crucial Premier League clash at Chelsea on Sunday after a suspected positive coronavirus test

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss his side's crucial Premier League clash at Chelsea on Sunday after a suspected positive coronavirus test.

As well as Klopp's test result, three other members of his backroom staff have tested positive, but Liverpool are not expected to ask for the match to be postponed at this stage.

"Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result," Liverpool said in a statement on Saturday.

