UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Urges Liverpool To 'fight' Way Out Of Mini-slump

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Klopp urges Liverpool to 'fight' way out of mini-slump

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to "fight" as the runaway Premier League leaders battle to end their mini-slump against relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to "fight" as the runaway Premier League leaders battle to end their mini-slump against relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool have lost three of their past four matches in all competitions but remain 22 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the league table.

Tuesday's FA Cup defeat at the hands of Chelsea followed a shock Premier League loss against Watford last week.

In February they lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The 3-0 defeat at Watford brought an abrupt end to a run of 18 straight victories in the Premier League but they need just four more wins to guarantee winning the title for the first time in 30 years.

Klopp said his team's approach would not change despite their rocky run.

"Of course winning gives you confidence, losing costs you confidence, that's completely normal," the Liverpool boss told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"You start thinking about different things. It's a long while ago (since a bad spell) but one defeat feels like two defeats -- it's not a massive difference.

"It's how you get back on track immediately and you can do that not by hoping that things are now clicking even better than the game before so we have just to work really hard.

We have to fight back on track." - Liverpool momentum - Klopp said rediscovering momentum was important ahead of the second leg of the Champions League tie against Atletico next week and he expects a strong response against Bournemouth.

"In a lot of moments we could have done better," he said, referring to recent matches.

"We know that 100 percent and that's what we are working on but we don't take it for granted from now on that we will not score any more and they will score with each chance that they have. That's not like it is.

"We know if we perform at our highest level, and there's nothing else we want to do tomorrow, it will be difficult for Bournemouth. We should not forget that." Klopp was also asked about the latest measures being taken to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected nearly 100,000 people across the world and killed more than 3,300.

The Premier League has banned pre-match handshakes and Liverpool have said they will not use child mascots.

"Nothing has changed here really apart from why should you give a handshake in times when it's not the right thing to do? So it's not that difficult to change that," said Klopp. "Apart from that we have to do the normal stuff."Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of the Bournemouth match after suffering a muscle injury ahead of the midweek FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

Related Topics

World Liverpool Bournemouth February All From Top Chelsea Atletico Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Women university celebrates International Women Da ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President at H ..

3 minutes ago

US Finalizes Rule Allowing Authorities to Collect ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for untiring efforts for eradi ..

3 minutes ago

PSL matches: Lahore High Court seeks effective pla ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Asks UN Security Council to Discuss Agreeme ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.