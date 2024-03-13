Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Edwards

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday the return of Michael Edwards as Fenway Sports Group's chief executive of football would have no bearing on his decision to leave Anfield at the end of the season

The German has spoken to Edwards, with whom he had a successful relationship as the club's sporting director until he left in 2022, but there will be no dramatic U-turn.

Edwards spent more a decade at Anfield in a variety of roles and owners FSG targeted him for a new position to oversee the huge transition that will take place when Klopp leaves.

Asked whether Edwards has asked him about reversing his decision, Klopp told reporters: "No, because -- and it's very important in his job -- he's not dumb.

"That was not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine if I changed my mind now? Can you? Of course not.

"It would be like when I said I'd never (move to) another club in England and next year I signed for our neighbours or a club who needs a coach."

The German, who described Edwards as a "top choice", said he had thought long and hard about his decision to step down as Liverpool boss.

"I don't say these things without thinking about them before," he said. "It would mean I realise only now how great this club is -- I have known about it all the time.

"For me it is the best club in the world and I am still leaving anyway. That's what I've been trying to explain."

Klopp, 56, was speaking on the eve of the second leg of Liverpool's Europa League last 16 match against Sparta Prague, when they will be defending a 5-1 scoreline from the first leg.

When he announced his decision in January to leave Anfield, he spoke about laying the foundations for his successor.

With the League Cup already secured, Liverpool are targeting four trophies -- they are involved in a three-way Premier League race, have an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Sunday and appear certain to progress to the Europa League quarter-finals.

"The club is in a really good place," said Klopp.

"People will only measure that at the end of the season when they have a look at what we really achieved, but that's not that important for the future -- what we achieve this season is for now.

"What's important for the future is how good is the team, how good are the players, how good is the structure, how good is the organisation? That's where my optimism comes from."

Klopp's starting line-up against Sparta Prague could feature Mohamed Salah after the Egypt forward's two substitute appearances following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

"It wouldn't have been impossible playing longer last game (Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City)," Klopp said.

"I am not sure he is ready for 90 minutes or that we should do 90 minutes, but he is ready to start.

"There are 10 more Premier League games and hopefully a lot more cup and European games, so they are as important. Mo is completely fine with that."