UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Warns Liverpool Fans Against Repeat Of 'senseless' Man City Attack

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:41 PM

Klopp warns Liverpool fans against repeat of 'senseless' Man City attack

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a cauldron of an atmosphere when the European champions host Manchester City on Sunday, but warned fans against overstepping the line

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for a cauldron of an atmosphere when the European champions host Manchester City on Sunday, but warned fans against overstepping the line.

City's team bus was damaged by thrown bottles ahead of their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Anfield in April 2018.

Liverpool were fined 20,000 Euros ($22,000) by UEFA for that incident and publicly apologised to City.

But the rivalry on the field between the two sides has grown even more intense over the past 18 months after City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title by a single point last season.

"I'm a big believer of fan power -- in the stadium. That's completely different," said Klopp on the previous attack on City's bus.

"That was a senseless thing. If somebody at Man City is concerned still, then it's our fault.

"Not that we did it all together, we all didn't throw the bottle or whatever it was, but it was one of us. That's why we are responsible.

"All of us have to make sure that something like this will never happen again." City boss Pep Guardiola repeated his criticism of the police for the lack of protection his side were given that night, but hopes it is the spectacle on the field that makes worldwide news come Sunday.

"Hopefully it does not happen again," said Guardiola. "The police knew it in the Champions League game before and didn't do anything.

"Hopefully it will be an incredible game at Anfield for the Premier League, for all (the people) around the world and hopefully the same thing is not going to happen as what happened two seasons ago." On the field it is Liverpool who have the upper hand in the title race this time around as Klopp's men enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the table after a brilliant start of 10 wins and one draw in their opening 11 games.

Guardiola hailed the Reds as the "strongest team in the world" right now, but Klopp is also full of respect for the Catalan and pointed to slipping standards at Barcelona and Bayern Munich since Guardiola left as evidence of his impact.

"For me he is the best manager in the world," added Klopp. "Wherever he was he had a proper impact on his team. You can see when he is not there anymore the football looks differently, so that is something big."

Related Topics

Football Attack World Police Liverpool Barcelona Same Lead April Sunday 2018 All Best Top Race Manchester City Bayern Premier League

Recent Stories

Masdar, Uzbekistan sign power purchase agreement t ..

43 minutes ago

Anti-torture legislation long overdue

1 hour ago

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by seven runs, wi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands hold vigils as Hong Kong student's death ..

2 minutes ago

PHA plants saplings under Clean and Green Pakistan ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council m ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.