UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Klopp Wins Premier League Manager Of The Season

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:59 PM

Klopp wins Premier League manager of the season

Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League manager of the season after guiding the club to their first league title in three decades

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League manager of the season after guiding the club to their first league title in three decades.

The 53-year-old German beat Chelsea's Frank Lampard, Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers, who Klopp replaced at Liverpool in 2015, and Sheffield United's Chris Wilder.

Liverpool coasted to the title, they narrowly lost out on to Manchester City in the previous campaign.

They garnered 99 points, winning 32 of their 38 league games, to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City.

Klopp -- who coached Liverpool to the Champions League trophy in the 2018/19 season -- picked up in July the League Manager's Association manager of the year award.

The Premier League award -- Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold won the young player gong on Friday -- is a cumulation of votes from the public combined with those of a panel of football experts.

Related Topics

Football German Young Liverpool Leicester Sheffield July 2015 From Chelsea Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

30 minutes ago

Pak, Kashmir expatriates celebrate Independence Da ..

1 minute ago

Street library inaugurates in Lyari

1 minute ago

Russia produces first batch of virus vaccine: mini ..

1 minute ago

Tour contenders Kruijswijk, Buchmann crash out of ..

1 minute ago

Independence Day celebrated in DI Khan, Tank

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.