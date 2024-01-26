Open Menu

Klopp's 'shock' Liverpool Exit Generates Talk Of Germany Move

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 26, 2024 | 07:17 PM

Klopp's 'shock' Liverpool exit generates talk of Germany move

Jurgen Klopp's announcement he would step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season was greeted with shock in his native Germany on Friday, leading to speculation he could be set for a move to the national side

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Jurgen Klopp's announcement he would step down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season was greeted with shock in his native Germany on Friday, leading to speculation he could be set for a move to the national side.

Klopp said he would leave the Premier League club he has coached since 2015 at season's end because he was "running out of energy".

"I just heard the news a couple of minutes ago, it's really shocking," said Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel, who succeeded Klopp at Mainz and later Borussia Dortmund, called the Liverpool boss "one of the very best coaches in the world".

"Wherever he was, he always managed to put a stamp on the clubs that he was with."

Klopp has long been considered a candidate to take over the national team, particularly amid Germany's struggles in recent years.

Current national coach Julian Nagelsmann's contract runs out after Euro 2024, the same time Klopp indicated he will finish up at the Reds.

The German FA (DFB) did not comment when asked by AFP sports subsidiary SID on Friday, but are known to be long-term admirers of the 56-year-old.

Klopp's former club Dortmund, where he won two Bundesliga league titles and took the club to the 2013 Champions League final, also reacted with surprise.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, who was responsible for recruiting Klopp, telling SID the timing and manner of the announcement "shows once again that Jurgen is exceptional".

Related Topics

World Sports German Germany Liverpool Mainz Dortmund Same Euro 2015 Best Bayern Premier League Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Cha ..

ICJ gives verdict in favour of humanity: Aizaz Chaudhry

9 minutes ago
 PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situat ..

PPP Stands with People in Every Challenging Situation: Aajiz Dhamra

9 minutes ago
 ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 ..

ANP, PPP stalwarts pose challenge to Ex CM on NA-4 Swat

21 minutes ago
 Monitoring officers continue action over violation ..

Monitoring officers continue action over violation of code of conduct

24 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

Meeting discuss preparation for Kashmir Day

24 minutes ago
 5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed i ..

5704 power pilferers caught, 634.7m fine imposed in 141 days

21 minutes ago
Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

Master Oil Inter-Club Cricket Tournament begins

21 minutes ago
 Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilie ..

Stakeholders lauds commitment to community resilience through ‘Build-back-bett ..

21 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 ..

Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win National Women T20 matches

24 minutes ago
 Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sh ..

Pakistani envoy's team facilitates survivors of Sharjah fire incident

24 minutes ago
 Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities t ..

Nawaz pledges massive job & income opportunities to mitigate inflation effects

21 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day ..

Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports