KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, 2025 : Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Rameez Published December 13, 2024 | 07:34 PM

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab Friday said that the Karachi Marathon has changed the sports landscape of Pakistan by reaching new heights and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will extend all possible cooperation in organizing the Marathon 2025, scheduled to be held on January 05, 2025

He made these remarks during a conversation with a delegation of organizers for the 2025 Karachi Marathon at his office.

Introducing the AIMS-certified Karachi Marathon in Pakistan has helped promote healthy endurance sports activities in the country while aligning them with international standards, he said.

He said that the 2025 Karachi Marathon will inspire local participation in marathon events and foster a sense of dedication among citizens for their preparation, making Pakistan one of the countries where such healthy sports competitions are successfully held.

Murtaza further said that after the success of the Karachi Marathon held in 2024, the preparations for the upcoming marathon competition were commendable.

He hoped that the citizens of Karachi would participate in large numbers to demonstrate their love for sports.

He added that the Karachi Marathon is not just a race but also a tribute to the city of lights, Karachi. People from various walks of life participate in this event and prove themselves part of the global running community.

On this occasion, the organizers of the 2025 Karachi Marathon announced that the next marathon race in Karachi would be held on January 5, 2025.

The Karachi Marathon is organized according to internationally recognized principles, with people from all walks of life participating with great enthusiasm.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab for providing cooperation for the 2025 Marathon.

