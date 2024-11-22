KMC to fully cooperate with PCB to host Champions Trophy matches in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 22, 2024 | 10:59 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that once the International Crciket Council (ICC) finalized the schedule for the Champions Trophy, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will fully cooperate with the PCB to host the tournament’s matches in Karachi.
He said this while speaking to media representatives at the KMC head office, alongside Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, upon the Champions Trophy’s arrival.
The Mayor Karachi thanked the PCB for selecting Karachi to host the Champions Trophy matches and it will be an honor for the city.
He expressed confidence that cricket fans will witness top-quality cricket during the Champions Trophy. After the 2017 Champions Trophy, the next one is scheduled for 2025, and cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the second-largest global tournament of 50-over cricket after the World Cup, he added.
He said that the teams coming from other countries to participate in the Champions Trophy will be warmly welcomed in Karachi. Karachi is a city of cricket fans, and the citizens of Karachi are eager to see the players of the teams participating in the Champions Trophy in action in their city and country, he added.
He said that the KMC will provide all the municipal facilities for the matches."The arrival of the Champions Trophy at the KMC and touching it is a proud moment for us."
He mentioned that the ICC has decided to hold the Champions Trophy in Pakistan this time, but there are contradictory reports in the media, including the hybrid model, which suggests that another country may host some of the tournament’s matches.
In his opinion, this is not a good idea, and making changes to the tournament schedule for the benefit of one country is neither legally nor ethically right.
The Mayor Karachi and Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah together welcomed the Champions Trophy at the KMC building. Also present at the occasion were the Parliamentary Leader of the People’s Party in the City Council, Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Mohammad, Jammun Darwan, Mumtaz Tanoli, and others.
