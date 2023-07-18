Open Menu

Knee Injuries Overshadow Women's World Cup And Spark Calls For Research

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Numerous top players will miss the Women's World Cup because of serious knee injuries, provoking soul-searching and calls for more research into what is behind the scourge.

Alexia Putellas has recovered from rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee but a host of other leading Names will be absent when the tournament in Australia and New Zealand starts on Thursday.

Spain's Putellas, the Women's Ballon d'Or and The Best FIFA Women's Player winner, missed last year's European Championship in England and spent more than nine months out.

The attacking midfielder returned in April, just in time for the World Cup, but is one of the lucky ones.

Holders the United States are diminished by the loss of Mallory Swanson to a torn patella tendon in her left knee, while midfielder Catarina Macario did not overcome a torn ACL in time.

European champions England are without star striker Beth Mead and defender Leah Williamson, their captain, as both recover from ruptured ACLs.

Vivianne Miedema, the prolific Netherlands striker, and the star French duo of Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto also suffered World Cup heartache because of serious knee injuries.

Christen Press is another who misses out and is set for a fourth operation on an ACL injury she suffered just over a year ago.

"Having gone through an ACL tear and recovery (myself), that in itself is hard enough," her United States team-mate Andi Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"I'm crushed for her."Janine Beckie, the ex-Manchester City player from Olympic champions Canada, is another major absentee after she tore her ACL.

