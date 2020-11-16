Knee injury ends season for Bordeaux wing Cros

Bordeaux-Begles winger Geoffrey Cros has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following a serious knee injury, the Top 14 club announced on Monday

Bgles, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Bordeaux-Begles winger Geoffrey Cros has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following a serious knee injury, the Top 14 club announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off during the match against Castres on Friday after trying to avoid a tackle from Fijian winger Filipo Nakosi, and underwent further tests on his right knee.

"The verdict delivered on Monday confirmed the fear of a serious knee injury that will keep him (Cros) away from the pitch for many months," Bordeaux wrote on their website.

Cros, who was described as an "atomic bomb" by club coach Christophe Urios after scoring a hat-trick of tries earlier in the season against Agen, was matter-of-fact about the injury.

"That's it, the verdict is in. Meniscus damaged, torn anterior cruciate ligament as well as the internal one. A big thank you for all your messages of support," he wrote on his Instagram account.

Cros, who missed 11 months in 2018 because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, is likely to be out of action for nine to 12 months. Bordeaux are considering the option of taking on a medical joker.