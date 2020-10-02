UrduPoint.com
Knee Injury To Sideline Real Madrid's Carvajal For Two Months

Muhammad Rameez 39 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 06:55 PM

Real Madrid suffered an important injury blow on Friday when it was confirmed that right back Dani Carvajal injured a ligament in his right knee during the club's morning training session

MADRID, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Real Madrid suffered an important injury blow on Friday when it was confirmed that right back Dani Carvajal injured a ligament in his right knee during the club's morning training session.

The injury was confirmed shortly after Spain coach Luis Enrique had named the defender in his squad to play Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine in the coming days.

Early indications are that Carvajal could be out of action for up to two months, which means as well as the forthcoming internationals, he will also have to sit out this weekend's La Liga trip to play Levante, and league matches against Cadiz, Huesca, Valencia and Villarreal.

He will also miss the first four Champions League group matches in which Real Madrid line up against Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Monchengladbach following Thursday's draw.

Carvajal's injury will allow Alvaro Odriozola the chance to establish himself in the side. The defender signed from Real Sociedad two years ago has struggled to find game time with Carvajal ahead of him in the pecking order and spent part of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

