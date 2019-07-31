UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Knee Pain Sidelines South Africa's 11th-ranked Anderson

Muhammad Rameez 29 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 11:34 PM

Knee pain sidelines South Africa's 11th-ranked Anderson

World number 11 Kevin Anderson of South Africa withdrew from the ATP Washington Open on Wednesday due to right knee pain, tournament organizers announced

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :World number 11 Kevin Anderson of South Africa withdrew from the ATP Washington Open on Wednesday due to right knee pain, tournament organizers announced.

Anderson, a Grand Slam runner-up in each of the past two years, was set to begin his hardcourt run-up to the US Open after a third-round exit at Wimbledon.

The 33-year-old from Johannesburg, now a Florida resident, had been nursing a right elbow injury for much of the season.

Anderson, who had a first-round bye, was replaced in the draw at the US capital by Slovakian lucky loser Norbert Gombos.

Anderson was the 2017 Washington runner-up to Germany's Alexander Zverev on his way to his first Grand Slam singles final at the 2017 US Open, where he lost to Spain's Rafael Nadal.

He also reached the 2018 Wimbledon final, where he was defeated by Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

In January, 6-foot-8 (2.03m) Anderson won his sixth career ATP title at Pune, defeating 6-foot-11 (2.11m) Ivo Karlovic in three tie-breaker sets in the tallest final of the Open Era.

Related Topics

World Washington Germany Pune Johannesburg Anderson Florida Spain South Africa Serbia Rafael Nadal January 2017 2018 From Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

DR Congo quarantines 15 in South Kivu in widening ..

31 seconds ago

Indian firing at LoC: AJK deptt put on high alert

38 seconds ago

Ghulam Sarwar Khan calls on Prime Minister

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister sets example of austerity in his US ..

4 minutes ago

Officials, community organisations welcome Sheikha ..

34 minutes ago

Governor Balochistan instructs to implement Motor ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.