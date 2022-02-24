UrduPoint.com

Knicks And Walker Agree To Shut Down His NBA Season

Muhammad Rameez Published February 24, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Knicks and Walker agree to shut down his NBA season

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks have agreed to shut down the 31-year-old guard for the remainder of the season, the team announced Wednesday.

Walker averaged career lows of 11.6 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 37 appearances this season for the Knicks.

Team president Leon Rose said the club and Walker agreed that calling a halt to this season and spending his time away from the club to prepare for the 2022-23 campaign would be for the best.

"We fully support Kemba's decision to shut it down for the remainder of the season and to use this time to prepare for next season," Rose said. "His long-term success on the court remains our priority."Next season is Walker's final campaign under contract to the Knicks, who are on a three-game losing streak and at 25-34 are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Walker was removed from the Knicks rotation in November but returned due to a lack of available players over Covid-19 and injury issues.

Related Topics

Leon New York November From Best Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th February 2022

41 minutes ago
 Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

13 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

15 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

15 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

16 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>