Knight Double Sees Derby End Winless Run As Rooney Awaits

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 09:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Teenage midfielder Jason Knight scored his first goals in professional football as Derby County beat Charlton 2-1 on Monday ahead of former England striker Wayne Rooney becoming eligible to play for the Championship club.

Victory saw Derby end a run of seven games without a win and came despite the Rams playing most of the match a man down after Krystian Bielik was sent off for a crude challenge on Conor Gallagher.

Knight put Derby ahead in the 10th minute at Pride Park when he forced the ball in at the back post only for Bielik to see red soon afterwards.

But 10-man Derby still doubled their lead 13 minutes from time when Knight scored his second following a cross from Max Bird.

Charlton, however, ensured a nervous finish for the home side when the south London club pulled a goal back seven minutes from time thanks to Lyle Taylor's successful penalty, awarded after Curtis Davies brought down Gallagher in the box.

It then needed an excellent double save from Derby keeper Ben Hamer to deny the Addicks an equaliser.

Victory saw Phillip Cocu's men climb to 17th in English football's second-tier, two points and two places above Charlton.

Derby could now give a debut to former Manchester United star Rooney, England's record goalscorer, at home to Barnsley on Thursday.

Rooney, 34, joined Derby as a player-coach from MLS side DC United but is ineligible to play for his new side until January.

