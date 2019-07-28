Ko Jin-young wins Evian title for second major of 2019

Evian, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :South Korea's Ko Jin-young won the Evian Championship on Sunday, her second major of 2019.

The 24-year-old, who captured the ANA Inspiration earlier this season, fired a final round 67 for 15-under for the championship and a two-shot victory.

Ko had been four shots off the lead overnight but she mastered the rain and cold at the Alpine venue, carding just one bogey on Sunday.

Third round leader and compatriot Kim Hyo-joo, China's Feng Shanshan and Jennifer Kupcho of the United States finished tied for second on 13 under par.