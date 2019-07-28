UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ko Jin-young Wins Evian Title For Second Major Of 2019

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Ko Jin-young wins Evian title for second major of 2019

Evian, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :South Korea's Ko Jin-young won the Evian Championship on Sunday, her second major of 2019.

The 24-year-old, who captured the ANA Inspiration earlier this season, fired a final round 67 for 15-under for the championship and a two-shot victory.

Ko had been four shots off the lead overnight but she mastered the rain and cold at the Alpine venue, carding just one bogey on Sunday.

Third round leader and compatriot Kim Hyo-joo, China's Feng Shanshan and Jennifer Kupcho of the United States finished tied for second on 13 under par.

Related Topics

China Lead Alpine United States Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Second round of 5th Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu ..

2 hours ago

UAE provides Hais General Hospital in Yemen with s ..

2 hours ago

Team to execute national chemicals management stra ..

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s social agency services achieve 92 ..

4 hours ago

Drydocks World to build a 700MW HVAC offshore plat ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes Abu Dhabi School of ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.