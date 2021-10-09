Ko leads by two after second round of LPGA Founders Cup

South Korea's Ko Jin-young carried a two-stroke lead into the third round of the fog-hit LPGA Founders Cup after the darkness-halted second round was completed Saturday morning

World number two Ko made a bogey at the par-4 17th hole but closed with a birdie at the par-5 18th in finishing her last four holes at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

That gave Ko a three-under par 68 to stand on 11-under 131 after 36 holes.

Fog delays Thursday and Friday forced golfers to compete until darkness each day without completing their rounds.

Ko's compatriot Ryu So-yeon was second on 133 after a second-round 66. She closed the gap with birdies on three of her four holes to complete her round Saturday morning, making birdie at the par-5 15th and par-3 16th before matching Ko's bogey-birdie finish.

American Lindsay Weaver was third on 135, four back of Ko, with a fourth-place pack on 136 including China's Lin Xiyu, France's Perrine Delacour, American Lexi Thompson and South Koreans Jenny Shin and Chella Choi.

Delacour finished her final seven holes on Saturday, all on the front nine. She made a bogey at the par-3 fifth and birdied the par-4 sixth before stumbling back with a closing bogey at the ninth.

South Korea's Chun In-gee made bogeys on three of her first four holes when play resumed before a closing birdie gave her a 70 but left her seven off Ko's pace.