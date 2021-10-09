UrduPoint.com

Ko Leads By Two After Second Round Of LPGA Founders Cup

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:46 PM

Ko leads by two after second round of LPGA Founders Cup

South Korea's Ko Jin-young carried a two-stroke lead into the third round of the fog-hit LPGA Founders Cup after the darkness-halted second round was completed Saturday morning

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :South Korea's Ko Jin-young carried a two-stroke lead into the third round of the fog-hit LPGA Founders Cup after the darkness-halted second round was completed Saturday morning.

World number two Ko made a bogey at the par-4 17th hole but closed with a birdie at the par-5 18th in finishing her last four holes at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, New Jersey.

That gave Ko a three-under par 68 to stand on 11-under 131 after 36 holes.

Fog delays Thursday and Friday forced golfers to compete until darkness each day without completing their rounds.

Ko's compatriot Ryu So-yeon was second on 133 after a second-round 66. She closed the gap with birdies on three of her four holes to complete her round Saturday morning, making birdie at the par-5 15th and par-3 16th before matching Ko's bogey-birdie finish.

American Lindsay Weaver was third on 135, four back of Ko, with a fourth-place pack on 136 including China's Lin Xiyu, France's Perrine Delacour, American Lexi Thompson and South Koreans Jenny Shin and Chella Choi.

Delacour finished her final seven holes on Saturday, all on the front nine. She made a bogey at the par-3 fifth and birdied the par-4 sixth before stumbling back with a closing bogey at the ninth.

South Korea's Chun In-gee made bogeys on three of her first four holes when play resumed before a closing birdie gave her a 70 but left her seven off Ko's pace.

Related Topics

China France Thompson Lead Caldwell South Korea All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

Former Israeli soldier attacked on Berlin street

3 minutes ago
 KP CM announces special package of Rs.1bn for Khwa ..

KP CM announces special package of Rs.1bn for Khwaza Khela

3 minutes ago
 Drug dealer held with Hashish

Drug dealer held with Hashish

3 minutes ago
 4 more died of Corona, 151 contacted virus in KP

4 more died of Corona, 151 contacted virus in KP

3 minutes ago
 Fawad asks Shehbaz not to vent anger on injustices ..

Fawad asks Shehbaz not to vent anger on injustices inside PML-N by unconstitutio ..

3 minutes ago
 HoD of Psychiatry of SMBBMU Larkana holds a press ..

HoD of Psychiatry of SMBBMU Larkana holds a press conference on World Mental Hea ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.