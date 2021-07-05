UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ko Wins In First Start Since Being Dethroned As No. 1

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:30 AM

Ko wins in first start since being dethroned as No. 1

Los Angeles, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Ko Jin-young two putted for par on No. 18 to win the Volunteers of America Classic on Sunday, just one week after losing her world number one title.

In her first start since Nelly Korda overtook her, the South Korean carded a two-under 69 for a one stroke victory over Finland's Matilda Castren.

Ko was No. 1 from July 2019, a streak of 100 consecutive weeks. But winning her eighth career LPGA Tour title on Sunday helped take some of the sting off being knocked off her lofty perch.

"I was thinking I had a lot of pressure with the No. 1 ranking," Ko said. "But I made it this week. I'm very happy." Ko, who earned $225,000 for the victory, finished with a 16-under 268 total to edge Castren who closed with a 69 on the Old American Golf Club in Dallas, Texas.

She has now captured at least one win in five straight seasons going back to 2017.

Her previous wins include the 2018 Women's Australian Open and 2019 ANA Inspiration. Her most recent win was last year's CME Group Tour Championship Mexico's Gaby Lopez closed with a 65 to finish in solo third, two shots adrift of Ko. Lopez made her only bogey on the last hole.

Germany's Esther Henseleit closed with a 72 and tied for fourth with Ana Belac (68) and Emma Talley, who shot a 63.

Ko got off to a hot start by making birdie on three of her first four holes to open up a four-shot lead early in the final round. From there, she kept a lead of at least two shots for most of the round.

Castren made a late charge with a birdie at No. 17 to close the gap to one shot, but was unable to get any closer.

Defending champion Angela Stanford carded a 71 to finish in a tie for 12th with fellow American Stacy Lewis.

Related Topics

World Lead Dallas North Korea Finland Mexico Chicago Mercantile Exchange July Women Sunday 2017 2018 2019 Australian Open From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 hours ago

Arada Foundation dispatches lifesaving equipment t ..

12 hours ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage delegation visits A ..

12 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th batch ..

13 hours ago

Shareholders laud Etihad Credit Insurance contribu ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.