Kobe forget domestic woes to advance in Asian Champions League

Saitama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Andres Iniesta's Vissel Kobe shrugged off their domestic woes to reach the Asian Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-2 win over fellow Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos on Thursday.

Big-spending Kobe are currently mired in the relegation zone in Japan's J-League but goals from Nanasei Iino, Daiju Sasaki and Yutaro Oda sent them through to the last eight of Asia's top club competition.

Earlier in the day, Kim Jin-gyu scored a last-gasp extra-time winner as two-time champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors also advanced with a 2-1 win over South Korean rivals Daegu FC.

The game kicked off the East region's knock-out round, with all matches being played in the Japanese city of Saitama and decided over one leg.

Iniesta stayed on the bench as Kobe took on J-League leaders Yokohama at Saitama Stadium, and Iino gave them the lead with only seven minutes on the clock.

Takuma Nishimura equalised for Marinos two minutes later but Sasaki put Kobe back in front from the penalty spot in the 31st minute after Yokohama defender Yuki Saneto had handled in the box.

Yokohama poured forward in the second half but Oda bagged Kobe's third goal 10 minutes from time before Anderson Lopes gave Marinos a late lifeline.