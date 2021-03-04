UrduPoint.com
Kockott Extends Castres Contract By A Year

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:53 PM

Kockott extends Castres contract by a year

Castres' South African-born scrum-half Rory Kockott has extended his contract with the Top 14 club by a year, meaning he will retire in 2022

Toulouse (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Castres' South African-born scrum-half Rory Kockott has extended his contract with the Top 14 club by a year, meaning he will retire in 2022.

The 34-year-old touched down at Castres in 2011, winning the French league in 2013 and 2018, and was capped 11 times by France after completing three years of residency.

"He will complete his last season in our colours while working towards his coaching badges and contributing to the strategy that the management has put in place," said Castres president Pierre-Yves Revol.

More Stories From Sports

