Koepka, Woods Chase History At Pebble Beach

Muhammad Rameez 14 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

Koepka, Woods chase history at Pebble Beach

Pebble Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Brooks Koepka launches his bid for an historic US Open treble on Thursday at Pebble Beach, where Tiger Woods once separated himself from all rivals and now returns chasing a 16th major.

Pebble Beach, where Woods won the first of his three US Opens in 2000 with a breathtaking 12-under par total and a crushing 15-stroke margin, is a vastly different player now at 43 and with spinal fusion surgery behind him.

But he cemented his return to golf's elite with his 15th major win at the the US Masters in April.

He has risen to fifth in the world rankings led by Koepka, who has won four majors in less than two years: back-to-back US Opens in 2017 and 2018 and back-to-back PGA Championships in 2018 and last month at Bethpage Black.

With his win at Shinnecock Hills last year Koepka became the first player since Curtis Strange in 1988-89 to win conecutive US Opens.

Willie Anderson, from 1903-05, is the only player to have won three straight.

"I'm not thinking about it," Koepka said of his treble chance. "I know the odds are stacked up probably even more against me now. It's hard to win the same event three times in a row."But he likes the idea of pursuing history at Pebble, where prior editions have produced champions such as Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and, of course, Woods.

