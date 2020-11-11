Kohat-Karak combine team upset Peshawar in Cricket, Football, and Archery

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Kohat and Karak combined team Wednesday upset Peshawar in the DWARF Sports Festival, which concluded here at historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

Prominent ptv Artists Sardar Khan Marikhay and Zardad Bulbul graced the occasion as guests and gave away trophies and cash prizes to the position holders. District Sport Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah Khan, AD Arshad Khan, President KP Wushu Association Rehmat Gul Afridi, players and a large number of spectators were also present.

Peshawar in tug-of-war, Kohat in cricket, Karak in football and Peshawar district in Archery secured victories.

More than 50 athletes from Karak, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Bannu districts participated in Athletics, Archery, Tug-of-War, Cricket, Football and Musical Chairs.

Kohat defeated Peshawar by six wickets in the cricket final. Playing first, Peshawar scored 76 runs in the allotted overs in which Imran Khan (22), Arshad (15) and Fazal Qayyum (32) were the main contributors. Mohammad Hamza, Mohammad Ijaz and Moin Khan got out one player each.

In reply, Kohat achieved the target at a loss of four wickets. Captain Shah Nawaz batted well and scored 45 runs, laced with three towering sixes and one boundary. Fazal Elahi 17 and Noor Amin made 15 runs. Ashfaq and Fazal Mehmood bowled two wickets each for Peshawar.

In the Archery Peshawar's Noor Zaman got the gold medal, followed by Sabz Ali with silver and Habib Zaman won bronze.

In archery, Peshawar team came first, Kohat second and Karak third. In the tug-of-war, Peshawar clinched the trophy by defeating Karak 2-1, while in athletics 100m race, Ashfaq of Peshawar won gold, Habib Zaman won silver and Ashfaq won bronze.

In the football match, Kohat defeated Peshawar by 4-0. Noor Zaman scored two goals for Kohat in the first half, Shah Zaman scored two goals in the second half for Peshawar. For Kohat and Karak combined team none of the players managed to score a goal.

In the morning Assistant Commissioner Peshawar Inayat Ata. On the occasion, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah told the media that the government would encourage all sections of the society to engage in other healthy activities including sports. Providing opportunities, modern sports as well as traditional sports are being given attention.

Recently, a festival was organized for eunuchs and now a festival is being organized for short people with the aim of providing those sports opportunities. He said that people of short stature were being encouraged as evidenced by the festival.

Pakhtunkhwa Arts Council Chairman Zardad Bulbul paid tributes to Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak and the District Sports Office for organizing the festival and said that by providing sports opportunities, the underprivileged are showing their talents.