Kohat Wins Pakistan Day Basketball Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 26, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Kohat wins Pakistan Day Basketball series

Kohat won the Pakistan Day Basketball series played at Kohat Sports Complex by defeating Peshawar 2-1 in a three matches series

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Kohat won the Pakistan Day Basketball series played at Kohat sports Complex by defeating Peshawar 2-1 in a three matches series.

The Basketball series was organized by District Basketball Association with the collaboration of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Basketball Association. Kohat defeated Peshawar by 2-1.

In the first match, Kohat defeated Peshawar 23-21. In the second match, Peshawar won 35-21.

In the final and decisive match, Kohat defeated Peshawar 35-2.

Pir Izhar-ul-Haq was the chief guest on this occasion. President of Provincial Basketball Association Faqir Muhammad Awan, General Secretary Muhammad Rajmeel and other important personalities were also present during the prize distribution ceremony.

