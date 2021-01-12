Kohli, Anushka Sharma’ baby girl’s first glimpse goes viral

(@fidahassanain)

The fans and friends of the couple are much excited to see the full picture of the newly born child girl.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are receiving congratulations messages from the fans and friends after they became parents of a baby girl.

The fans and friends all are much excited to see the newly born baby.

However, a small glimpse of the newly born baby girl has gone viral on social media.

Vikas Kohli, the brother of Indian cricket Star Virat Kohli, has shared very short clip of the cute baby.

According to some Indian media reports, the couple might have been planning something different as the picture of the baby girl may be published as cover photo of any magazine of international fame.

Virat Kohli on Monday had shared the happiness of becoming father of child girl soon and expressed her feeling with fans and friends on social media.