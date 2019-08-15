UrduPoint.com
Kohli Century Leads India To Victory Over Windies

Muhammad Rameez 16 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:44 PM

Kohli century leads India to victory over Windies

Captain Virat Kohli smashed his 43rd ODI century as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third and final match of a three-game series on Wednesday

Port of Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Captain Virat Kohli smashed his 43rd ODI century as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third and final match of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Kohli finished unbeaten on 114 with 14 boundaries with Shreyas Iyer making 65 as India reached their target of 256-4.

Earlier Chris Gayle, in what is likely to be his last one-day international, smashed 72 off just 41 balls with five sixes and eight fours.

India won the the series 2-0 with one game rained off as a no-result.

