Kohli Century Leads India To Victory Over Windies
Muhammad Rameez 16 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:44 PM
Captain Virat Kohli smashed his 43rd ODI century as India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third and final match of a three-game series on Wednesday
Kohli finished unbeaten on 114 with 14 boundaries with Shreyas Iyer making 65 as India reached their target of 256-4.
Earlier Chris Gayle, in what is likely to be his last one-day international, smashed 72 off just 41 balls with five sixes and eight fours.
India won the the series 2-0 with one game rained off as a no-result.