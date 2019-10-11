UrduPoint.com
Kohli Century Sees India Reach 356-3 Against South Africa

Muhammad Rameez 25 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

Virat Kohli took a century in his 50th Test as captain as India built another giant score against South Africa on day two of the second Test Friday

Pune, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Virat Kohli took a century in his 50th Test as captain as India built another giant score against South Africa on day two of the second Test Friday.

The hosts were 356 for three at lunch, with Kohli on 104 and Ajinkya Rahane on 58. The pair added 83 runs in the session and took their partnership to 158, despite some lively fast bowling by Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and debutant Anrich Nortje.

Kohli survived some close edges off the bat that flew wide or fell short of the slips and wicketkeeper.

He made his 26th Test hundred with an assured straight drive for a boundary off Philander.

India had already been boosted by opener Mayank Agarwal's second successive hundred.

Agarwal made 108 and put on 138 for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored 58, after India elected to bat first.

A series victory for India, who won the first of the three Tests on Sunday, will see them beat the record of 10 straight home series wins they share with Australia.

