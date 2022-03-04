Kohli completes record of playing 100 Test matches

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Indian cricket star receives ceremonial cap ahead of his 100th match in Mohali.

MUMBAI: March 4th, 2022) Indian cricket star Virat Kohli made record of playing 100 test matches of his career on Friday.

Former cricket star Rahul Dravid awarded Kohli with a ceremonial cap ahead of his 100th match in Mohali.

Anushka Sharma also took part in the ceremony as she was seen standing next to her husband Kohli and cheered for his career’s biggest achievement before beginning two Test series against Sri Lanka. Kohli is the 12th Indian player to complete this milestone.

For the ceremony, the actress opted for a ruffle white top and paired it with beige pants. Several pictures from Kohli’s on-field ceremonial cap event went viral on social media.

Kohli thanked his wife for supporting him during the ceremony. He said, "It is a special moment for me.

My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format."

He further said, I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I'm very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she's been an absolute pillar of strength for me,".

He also said that "I started evolving when Anushka came into my life and vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn't have been able to go on with so much composure and so much passion and zeal if it wasn't for her in my life,".