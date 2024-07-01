Kohli Credits Wife Anushka For Winning ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 01, 2024 | 04:53 PM
The Indian batter says I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it is mine.
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 1st, 2024) Indian cricketer star Virat Kohli has credited his wife Anushka Sharma for winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Taking to Instagram, Kohli said, “I couldn't be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it is mine,”.
The Indian team secured their second World Cup trophy by defeating South Africa in the final by seven runs. Their first victory came in 2007 against Pakistan.
The player shared a celebratory photo with Anushka following the team's win.
He also wrote, “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded, and always speak with absolute honesty,”.
He further wrote, “I couldn’t be more grateful for you.
This victory is as much yours as it is mine. Thank you, and I love you for being YOU,”.
Kohli announced his retirement from T20I after the historic win, making this his last T20 match. He reflected, “This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve. One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered,”.
India joined England and the West Indies as two-time T20 World Cup champions, having previously won in 2007 by defeating Pakistan.
In the first innings, Kohli top-scored for India with 76 runs off 59 balls, including six fours and two sixes.
