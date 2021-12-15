UrduPoint.com

Kohli Exposes Selectors’ Decision Of Sacking Him From Captaincy Of White-ball Formats

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him from captaincy of white-ball formats

The former Indian white-ball teams captain says that he was informed just 90 minutes on a phone call that he was no more required for captaincy of ODIs and T20Is matches.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2021) Former Indian White-ball captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday revealed the decision of board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) 90 minutes before his sacking.

The 33-year old player said that there was no prior communication with him regarding the decision about his fate.

“There was no prior communication to me at all,” said Kohli while talking to the reporters on Wednesday. He was flying with Indian team to South African where they would play three Tests and three ODIs.

Kohli said, “I was told on a phone call that five selectors have unanimously decided to sack me as the ODI captain,”.

He said: “I replied them, ‘okay fine,”.

He hit out at the selectors for telling lies to the media. “I always love to play,” he added.

Kohli’s revelations exposed Indian selectors’ claim that they had given ample time to him to rethink about his decision of quitting captaincy of ODIs.

Surprisingly, Virat Kohli was also removed from the captaincy of the small-format cricket as the selectors were of the view that India could not afford two captains of white-ball cricket.

The change in the National Indian team occurred after poor performance in recently held T20 World Cup last month. Rohit Sharma had replaced Kohli as captain of both white-ball formats.

