Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

(@Abdulla99267510)

India star Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga have been rewarded for their dominant performances at the Asia Cup by making giant strides on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2022) India star Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga have been rewarded for their dominant performances at the Asia Cup by making giant strides on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Player Rankings, while a new No.1 all-rounder has been crowned in the shortest format of the game.

Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years and scored an impressive 276 runs at the Asia Cup. He improved a total of 14 spots to 15th overall on the T20I batter rankings due to his efforts.

Men's T20I Batting Rankings

Hasaranga's rise was just as impressive, with the Sri Lanka match-winner jumping up three places to sixth on the bowler rankings and seven spots to fourth on the all-rounder list after he was crowned Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup.

The Sri Lanka all-rounder picked up nine wickets for the tournament - including three in the final against Pakistan - and his form was a major reason why the island nation was able to claim a sixth Asia Cup title.

Men's T20I Bowling Rankings

And Hasaranga could be eyeing off top spot in both ranking lists should he be able to replicate his current form during the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The 25-year-old is now just 100 rating points behind Australia's Josh Hazlewood on the list for T20I bowlers, while the gap at the top is even less on the all-rounder rankings.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is the new No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder after he overtook Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi following the Asia Cup.

Men's T20I All-Rounder Rankings

But Hasaranga's rapid recent rise sees him move to a total of 184 rating points, with both Shakib (248) and Nabi (246) well within his sights.

Kohli has some way to go before he is back into contention for the top ranking for T20I batters, but he is at least moving in the right direction now after returning to form during the Asia Cup.

The champion right-hander was the big mover near the top of the T20I batter rankings, with India team-mate Lokesh Rahul (up seven places to 23rd) and Sri Lanka star Bhanuka Rajapaksa (up 34 spots to 34th) also making good ground on those players near the top.