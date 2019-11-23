UrduPoint.com
Kohli Hits Ton In India's Debut Day-night Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 03:30 PM

Skipper Virat Kohli struck a dominant century in India's maiden day-night Test to put the hosts on course for a big first-innings lead over Bangladesh on Saturday.

Kohli moved from 59 overnight to record his 27th Test century and acknowledged a standing ovation from a raucous crowd in Kolkata in India's pink ball debut.

India were 289 for four at tea -- the first session break of the day-night match, leading the tourists by 183 runs. Kohli, on 130, and Ravindra Jadeja, on 12, were batting.

Kohli put on 99 runs with overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane, who made 51, to pulverise Bangladesh, who were bowled out for 106 in what is also their first pink ball Test.

The star batsman played the ball with ease as he smashed paceman Abu Jayed for four straight boundaries in one over. He has hit 17 fours in his knock so far.

Rahane completed his 21st Test fifty before falling to concussion substitute Taijul islam who is allowed to bowl after replacing spinner Nayeem Hasan, who was hit on the helmet while batting, in the XI.

Mehidy Hasan is in for Liton Das who retired hurt on 24 after taking a blow to his helmet from a Mohammed Shami bouncer and later pulled out due to concussion fears.

Bangladesh media manager Rabeed Imam told AFP the duo was doing fine after CT scans were done as a precaution, but remain under observation and resting at the team hotel.

India lost their openers early but Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 55, put on 94 runs to put the hosts in the lead on day one.

Ishant Sharma led India's inspired pace attack and took five wickets to bundle out Bangladesh in the second session on Friday.

