UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohli Keeps New Zealand At Bay In World Test Final

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:27 PM

Kohli keeps New Zealand at bay in World Test final

India captain Virat Kohli held firm in the face of accurate pace bowling as New Zealand fought back in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Saturday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :India captain Virat Kohli held firm in the face of accurate pace bowling as New Zealand fought back in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Southampton on Saturday.

After Friday's first day was washed out without a ball bowled, India had reached 120-3 when bad light led the umpires to take the players off for an early tea on the second day -- a decision greeted by jeers from the crowd given the floodlights were on full beam.

Kohli was 35 not out and Ajinkya Rahane 13 not out, with towering New Zealand paceman Kyle Jamieson having miserly figures of 1-14 in 12 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill took India to 62-0 after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss in overcast conditions that assisted his pace attack.

But India lost three wickets either side of lunch to be 88-3.

Their position might have been worse had star batsman Kohli been given out caught behind down the legside off left-arm quick Trent Boult on 17.

But amid some on-field confusion, an umpire review led to replays that indicated Kohli had not hit the ball.

Rohit and Gill made a fine start amid New Zealand's swing and seam, even if a still-wet outfield meant they did not always get full value for their shots.

Sharma confidently clipped the first ball of the match, from Tim Southee, off his pads for three while Gill showed his class by driving Jamieson down the ground for four.

Gill, however, had a nasty moment on 23 when hit flush on the helmet by a Jamieson delivery that leapt off a good length.

- Stylish Rohit - Rohit brought up the 50 partnership with a stylish cover-driven four off all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.

The openers' form was all the more impressive given this was India's first Test since March whereas only last week New Zealand completed a 1-0 series win over England with an eight-wicket victory at Edgbaston.

But Rohit's 68-ball innings, featuring six fours, ended when he edged a late-swinging delivery from Jamieson to third slip where Southee held an excellent low catch, diving to his right.

Gill followed soon afterwards for 28, edging aggressive left-armer Neil Wagner to BJ Watling in what the New Zealand wicketkeeper has said will be his last match before retirement.

It took Cheteshwar Pujara 51 minutes and 36 balls to get off the mark, with his cut four off de Grandhomme greeted by huge cheers from India fans in the crowd.

But, as happened several times during India's come-from-behind series win in Australia this year, Pujara was hit on the helmet by a bouncer after missing an intended pull off Wagner.

His painstaking eight off 54 balls ended when he was lbw to a Boult inswinger that cut back sharply off the pitch.

But although the run-rate had slowed, there was plenty of time left in a Test where match referee Chris Broad can institute a reserve sixth day to compensate for overs lost to bad weather earlier in the game.

This match, the culmination of two years of series between the leading Test nations, is worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

The India team were wearing black armbands Saturday as a mark of respect for Milkha Singh following the national track legend's death from Covid-19 at the age of 91.

Related Topics

India Attack Weather World Australia Fine Southampton Virat Kohli BJ Watling Colin De Grandhomme Chris Broad March All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million New Zealand

Recent Stories

Creative economy is promising sector that boosts D ..

17 minutes ago

Malawi runs out of coronavirus vaccines as second ..

4 minutes ago

Govt allocates Rs 40.5 bn for GB development proje ..

4 minutes ago

FM Qureshi calls for renewed focus on geo-economic ..

4 minutes ago

Berrettini into Queen's final on his debut after b ..

9 minutes ago

Halep withdraws from Bad Homburg, raising doubts o ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.