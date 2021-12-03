UrduPoint.com

Kohli Returns As India Bat Against Williamson-deprived New Zealand

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:08 PM

Kohli returns as India bat against Williamson-deprived New Zealand

India's skipper Virat Kohli won a rain-delayed toss in Mumbai and elected to bat against New Zealand on Friday with both sides hit by injuries for the second Test

Mumbai, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :India's skipper Virat Kohli won a rain-delayed toss in Mumbai and elected to bat against New Zealand on Friday with both sides hit by injuries for the second Test.

New Zealand hung on for a hard-fought draw in the opening Test but have now lost skipper Kane Williamson to a troublesome elbow, while three key Indian players will also miss the final encounter of the two-match series.

Ajinkya Rahane (hamstring), Ishant Sharma (dislocated finger) and Ravindra Jadeja (forearm swelling) have been replaced by Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Jayant Yadav.

"Looks like a hard wicket and not a lot of grass. With the sun out, it should be the best time to bat," Kohli said at the toss.

"We just have to do the basics right, like in Kanpur. New Zealand must be given credit for batting out the overs on day five. We can be in position to capitalise at home if we play well." Kohli returns to the team after stepping down as national Twenty20 captain last month after the World Cup and taking a short break. Rahane led the home side in first match.

Friday's morning session was lost to wet patches at the Wankhede Stadium due to two days of unseasonal rains in Mumbai, and lunch was taken early.

Williamson's left elbow "flared up" during the first Test, New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

Daryl Mitchell was Williamson's replacement as the only change in the Black Caps' XI, while Tom Latham took over the leadership role.

"Unfortunate for Kane, his elbow is acting up again, but good chance for Mitchell," said stand-in skipper Latham.

"It might swing with the humidity here and we will get assistance, and given the pitch, it will spin too.

"We did well after losing the toss in Kanpur and hopefully we can make use of the conditions here and pick up some early wickets." Teams India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND), Nitin Menon (IND)tv Umpire: Virender Sharma (IND)Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

India Mumbai World Young Kanpur Mitchell Gary Virat Kohli Henry Nicholls Shreyas Iyer Jayant Yadav Mayank Agarwal TV Best Coach Rains New Zealand

Recent Stories

TECNO brings massive discounts with the Camon 18 s ..

TECNO brings massive discounts with the Camon 18 series launch

48 seconds ago
 Kazakhstan Suspends Air Traffic With Egypt Over Om ..

Kazakhstan Suspends Air Traffic With Egypt Over Omicron Variant From Friday

4 minutes ago
 West Indies 65-2 at lunch against Sri Lanka, chasi ..

West Indies 65-2 at lunch against Sri Lanka, chasing 297

5 minutes ago
 Beijing Olympics Committee Not in Charge of Inviti ..

Beijing Olympics Committee Not in Charge of Inviting Foreign Officials - Comms C ..

7 minutes ago
 Beijing Olympic venue could bar spectators over Co ..

Beijing Olympic venue could bar spectators over Covid: state media

7 minutes ago
 Omicron spreads in US, Australia

Omicron spreads in US, Australia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.